Mumbai Metro One sees steady uptick in ridership

The Mumbai Metro One which commenced operations for all commuters after a gap of six months is now witnessing a steady rise in ridership as compared to what was recorded on first day. According to the MMOPL, led by Reliance Infrastructure, on the first day of starting the services (October 19, 2020), it recorded only 13,000 ridership while on the sixth day the ridership doubled to 27,000.

The MMOPL believes that once the suburban railways start operating for all, the Metro ridership will also increase by manifold. Right now the local train services are available only for women and essential service providers. The Metro authority is ready to handle the crowd by following all necessary preventive measures that need to be adhered at this critical Covid-19 time, said the official.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19 everyday about 4.5 lakh people used to commute in the Mumbai Metro One, that runs between Ghatkopar and Versova. However, to prevent the spread of the virus MMOPL is following all standard operating measures. At present only 200 trips are made and in each trip, only 250-300 commuters are allowed to board the Metro despite its carrying capacity being 1500 passengers. The Metros are running at a time gap of 6.30 minutes in peak hours, while during the non-peak hours the waiting time is of 8 minutes.

Besides this, the MMOPL has also allowed the retail/banking outlets to operate at its stations from Tuesday, the second day of the re-start of its operations. In all, around 60 retail outlets re-opened at Metro stations with the gradual return of their customer base from amongst Metro commuters. Before the lockdown since March 22, earlier this year, a total of 144 outlets were operating at different Metro stations.