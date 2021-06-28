Mumbai Metro One launches 'One Mumbai' smart card

In a joint collaboration, Mumbai Metro One, Axis Bank and RuPay on Monday launched ‘ONE MUMBAI’ smart card, which is designed to ensure smooth contactless and cashless travel for commuters. This smart card will ensure multipurpose use; which means a person can use it not only to pay for a Metro ticket, but also for shopping and other activities.

According to the Reliance Infra, led Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), this card is an open loop.

Shubhodoy Mukherjee, CEO of MMOPL, said, “We are delighted to launch the smart card. This will ensure that residents continue to get world-class services. We expect this card to be used by all travellers and become popular among those who pay digitally.”

MMOCL said the project had picked up momentum after lockdown was eased in October, last year.

Accordingly, the required automatic fare collection (AFC) infrastructure was set up at Metro stations. Extensive software and process testing was conducted, in sync with Axis Bank and RuPay, at AFC lab, along with technology partner PayCraft. After extensive and successful testing of the card the service was launched.

Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and head (cards and payments department) of Axis Bank, said that this collaborative effort will provide commuters with a unique and seamless payment experience. It will reduce the need for a customer to carry multiple cards.

“We are confident that the smart card will encourage commuters to go cashless,” he said.