Mumbai Metro One launches 'One Mumbai' smart card

The Mumbai Metro One, Axis Bank and RuPay today launched ‘ONE MUMBAI’ Smart Card, designed to ensure smooth contactless and cashless travel for Mumbaikars on Monday. This smart card will ensure multipurpose use - from metro travel to day-to-day spends.

According to the Reliance Infra led Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), this card is an open loop, contactless with all in one multi-utility use for travel, e-commerce and retail spends etc. It can be used for the day-to-day shopping needs of Mumbaikars including groceries, fuel, dining, utility bills etc. apart from using it to travel in the Metro.



Col. Shubhodoy Mukherjee, CEO, MMOPL, said, "We are delighted to launch the 'ONE MUMBAI' Smart Card for Mumbaikars, continuing with our tradition of providing world-class services. We expect this card to be used by all travellers and become popular amongst Mumbaikars who pay digitally."

