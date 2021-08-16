Mumbai: Metro One launches annual 'Majhi Metro Festival 2021' from August 16, enables artists to beautify stations

The Mumbai Metro One launched annual Majhi Metro Festival 2021 from today onwards. It will be first of its kind hybrid event where national level artist along with local artists will participate to beautify the metro stations.

All station interiors will be painted with art work, creating a sense of ownership and affinity for metro in the minds of people, this in turn will ensure that Metro will be cared better by its people, as per the Mumbai Metro One.

Majhi Metro 2021 will offer a massive opportunity to make the metro stations as your canvas with more than 20,000 sq.ft. of walls visible to more than 4.5 lakh commuters daily.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:46 PM IST