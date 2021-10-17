Mumbai: Metro One extends operational hours by 90 mts

The Mumbai Metro One between Versova and Andheri is extending its operating hours by 90 minutes starting tomorrow (October 18). Now the first train from Ghatkopar will be available at 6.30 am, which was earlier available at 7.15 am; the last train from Ghatkopar will be at 10.55 pm, which was earlier at 10.15 pm. The first train from Versova will be at 6.30 am and the last train will be at 10.30 pm. The stations will open 15 minutes before the scheduled departure of the first train.

According to the MMOPL led by Reliance Infra, the metro service frequency has been increased to ensure better social distance. New improved frequency will be 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during off-peak hours.

Besides, to ensure safe and secure travelling experience, the Metro One authorities have carried out a special vaccination drive for its employees wherein more than 500 got fully vaccinated. In fact, with more and more vaccinated commuters travelling, ridership of Mumbai Metro One is improving by the day. The current ridership is over 1.5 lakh.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 02:20 AM IST