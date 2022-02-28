Mumbai Metro One achieves ridership of 7 million commuters within 7 years 2 months of operational days

Mumbai Metro -One achieved ridership of 7 million commuters within 7 years 2 months of operational days. "This unparalleled achievement has been the outcome of world-class service, customer-centric experience and flawless operational excellence," said an official.

During this remarkable journey of serving more than 700 million happy commuters, Mumbai Metro One achieved a lot of firsts in the industry. By taking different kinds of initiatives to ease commuter’s journey for example shorter link to Andheri Railway Station – 16th May 2017 - resulted in a 20% increase in ridership of Andheri Metro Station

Mumbai Metro One is currently running around 280 trips on weekdays with a service frequency of 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 8-11 minutes during off-peak hours.

“As Mumbai’s first Metro line, we have redefined commuter experience in the country. The impressive growth in the number of commuters is attributed to our persistent efforts to provide safety, security, cleanliness, reliability and comfort to our esteemed commuters. Because of our customer-centric approach and world-class standards, Mumbai Metro One has become a unanimous choice for commuters, advertising brands, and retail partners. We are grateful to Mumbaikars for their continued patronage and unflinching support in achieving these milestones.” said an official.

Mumbai’s 1st metro was inaugurated on 8th June 2014 by flagging off services by the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan. Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One started gaining popularity immediately after the start of operations and achieved the 1st milestone of 1 million commuters on 10th July 2015 i.e. after 398 days of operations.

The popularity of Mumbai Metro One gained year after year and in 2019 metro one set a record by adding 1 million commuters in just 264 days. Despite the Covid-19 impact and remaining non-operational for 211 days, being a safe & secured Mumbai Metro One remained as a preferred mode of transport for Mumbaikars and added 1 million commuters from 20th October 2019 to 28th February 2022.

Several initiatives to ease commuter’s journey

Launch Mobile QR ticketing on 17th Nov 2017 – this helped commuters to book tickets at their own convenience from anywhere and travel hassle-free on Mumbai Metro One.

Installation of solar panels with a capacity of 2.30 MW was carried out at all 12 Metro stations and a total of 2,000 rooftop solar panels at the Metro Depot.

"SecuCare" app is India’s first mobile security service to make metro commuters’ travel more secure and safe.

Paper QR Ticket “Innovative ticketing to avoid the spread of Covid-19” – 16th Jan 2020

Unlimited Trip Pass “To give more flexibility & affordable rides to Metro commuters” – 23rd Jan 2020

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:58 PM IST