Mumbai Metro: MMRDA to ensure smooth dispersal of passengers from stations on lines 2A and 7

By mid-2021, two new metro rail lines of Metro 2A and 7 will be available for 9.35 lakhs of people. But the authorities are worried about a new problem of dispersal of passengers after getting out of the 30 stations falling on these networks. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is now looking at ways to ensure last-mile connectivity from these metro stations by providing various options like e-bikes, bicycles, re-planning routes of buses, auto-rickshaws and walkways.

The MMRDA – which is the nodal planning agency for Mumbai and its metropolitan region – is now hurrying up to appoint a project management consultant for supervising and monitoring of the multi-modal integration facilities at 30 stations of Metro 2A and 7. The whole idea is to create a hub of connecting various modes of transportation within a radius of 250 metres of each station called as an influence area.

“Plan is to provide seamless integration between Metro station and other modes of transport when these Metro routes begin operations. By multimodal integration, we aim at creating and last-mile connectivity by providing adequate footpaths, cycle tracks, drop-off and pick-up bays for buses, feeder modes, autos and taxis, private vehicles, landscaping and station area beautification with urban street furniture, lighting, signage,” explained an official from MMRDA.

The plans also include restructuring and reconfiguration of right of way like carriage ways and footpaths, junctions, traffic signals, re-routing of over-ground and underground utilities, shifting of bus stops, providing cycle track, and ensure parking restrictions. The benefits of integrating various modes of transportation could increase in Metro ridership, bridge the first and last-mile connectivity in the most efficient and economic manner, improve the urban realm by creating paths for walking and cycling.