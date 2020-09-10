Mumbai Metro lines connecting Dahisar to Andheri, to start trial run from Jan 14, 2021 with basic fare at Rs 10



The commercial operation will begin form May with a time gap of 20-25 minutes. The service will be started with 10 rakes. The rate will be as per the 2016 fare fixation rate.

Here is the fare structure:



Rs 10 for 0-3kms

Rs 20- for 3-12km

Rs 30 for 12-18km

Rs 40 for 18km -24km

Rs 50 for 24-30km