Mumbai Metro lines connecting Dahisar to Andheri, to start trial run from Jan 14, 2021 with basic fare at Rs 10

MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev announced that on Makar Sakranti next year, the Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E) and Line 2A (DN Nagar, Andheri to Dahisar West) will begin trial runs.
The commercial operation will begin form May with a time gap of 20-25 minutes. The service will be started with 10 rakes. The rate will be as per the 2016 fare fixation rate.
Here is the fare structure:
Rs 10 for 0-3kms
Rs 20- for 3-12km
Rs 30 for 12-18km
Rs 40 for 18km -24km
Rs 50 for 24-30km
