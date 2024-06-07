Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 Record Highest-Ever Single-Day Ridership Of 2,60,471 | Representative image

Mumbai: Almost a week after achieving a remarkable milestone of 100 million ridership, Metro lines 2A and 7 have added yet another feather in the cap. They have now attained the highest-ever ridership of 2,60,471 in a single day. Both the corridors are operated and maintained by Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd.

Informing about the feat on X, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, “We are thrilled to announce that Metro 2A and 7 have achieved the remarkable milestone. Your trust and support drive us to continually strive for excellence in providing safe and efficient service.”

The complete operations of both the lines started from January 2023, while the phase 1 of both the corridors was inaugurated on April 2, 2022. The 18.6-km-long line 2A extends from Dahisar to D N Nagar, with 17 stations in between.

It provides interconnectivity with line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), lines 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale) and 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), and line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli). Similarly, 16.5-km-long line 7 connects Dahisar with Andheri East. Besides linking with lines 1, 2A and 6, the corridor also helps decongest the Western Express Highway.