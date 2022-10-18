Mumbai: Metro Line 6 car shed may come up in Goregaon's Pahadi

Mumbai: Metro Line 6 car shed may come up in Goregaon East's Pahadi |

Mumbai: The state government is likely to shelve its plan to build the car shed for the under-construction Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari Kanjurmarg Metro Line 6 at the disputed plot adjacent to the Eastern Express Highway. Instead, it is likely to go back to the drawing board to relocate it to Goregaon East’s Pahadi area.

This was revealed by a state government official after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting on Monday to review and discuss the long standing hurdles related to land acquisition to set up car sheds for several proposed and underconstruction Mumbai Metro lines.

The meeting was held with representatives of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). However, the meeting was inconclusive and no specific solution was arrived at.

According to another state official, an outcome pertaining to some of the car depots is likely to be announced at the next meeting. The car sheds for Lokhandwala-JogeshwariKanjurmarg (Line 6), Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan (Line 5) and Dahisar East to Bhayandar East (Line 9) have not fully taken off.

Pahadi in Goregaon East was one of the options for the underground ColabaBandra-SEEPZ Metro line instead of Aarey Milk Colony. However, the plan was later shelved. Though the next meeting has not been scheduled, a source said that the outcome is expected in the next few weeks