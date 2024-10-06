Mumbai Metro Line-3 Begins Operations For General Public On October 7

Ceremonial flag-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday | FPJ

The much-anticipated Mumbai Metro Line-3, connecting Aarey JVLR to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station, will open to the general public starting October 7, 2024. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) made the announcement on Saturday, confirming that services will be available from 11:00 AM to 8:30 PM on the opening day.

From October 8, 2024, onwards, regular services will commence with trains operating from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM from Monday to Saturday, and from 8:30 AM to 10:30 PM on Sundays.

This announcement follows the ceremonial flag-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The Prime Minister inaugurated the metro service between the BKC and Aarey JVLR section, marking a significant milestone in Mumbai's urban transport development. During the event, PM Modi took a ride on the metro, interacting with passengers, including schoolchildren and women.

The new metro line is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and provide faster, more convenient commuting options for Mumbaikars in the areas it serves.