Mumbai: Metro Line 3 attains 39th breakthrough at Mahalaxmi Station

Mumbai, July 21: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), implementing agency of the underground Metro Line 3 (Colaba--Bandra--SEEPZ) has attained 39th breakthrough at Mahalaxmi station on Wednesday. Robbins made TBM Tansa-2 completed its upline drive of 1117.5 meters from Science Museum Metro Station to Mahalaxmi Metro Station in 257 days using 745 concrete rings.

“It was challenging task as this particular stretch encompasses tunnelling below the buildings that are more than 80 years old and are at western railway track between Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel Station," said Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRC.

Package-3, which includes Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli Metro stations, is the longest stretch of the corridor and witnessed total three breakthroughs - (Science Museum to Worli) (Upline–2072m and Downline–2057m) and (Science Museum to Mahalaxmi) (Upline–1117.5m).

The overall tunnelling completed on the corridor is 52.6-km which is approximately 96.5% of the total project, the MMR further stated.