Mumbai: Metro line 2B and 4 will have common interchange at Siddharth Colony Station

Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has redrafted plan of DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B and Wadala to Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridors to provide one single interchange station on both the lines named — Siddharth Colony. RA Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, said, “This will provide huge convenience to commuters travelling on these lines.”

As per the original plans, Eastern Express Highway (EEH) station was marked as the interchange station on Metro-2B corridor and Siddharth Colony station for Metro-4 corridor. Both the stations near the intersection of EEH and SG Barve marg, was approximately 480 metres in distance. However, considering commuter convenience, the MMRDA decided to merge both station on both metro lines.

The metro-2B is the extended corridor of metro-2A running from Dahisar (w) to Andheri DN Nagar, making it a 42-kilometre long corridor which is expected to carry twelve lakh commuters daily once commenced in 2021. While the 32-km long Wadala to Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor is expected to carry eight lakh commuters daily.