Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7: Ridership crosses 2 lakh ridership; weekday footfall is still less than expected

The new Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) & Line 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) which were partially launched on April 2 for the Public have witnessed over two lakh ridership till April 10 (Sunday). The Average daily footfall is nearly 30,000-35,000 still it is lower than expected.

Citizens and activists believe that MMMRDA which is constructing the metro across MMR should also simultaneously work on improving the interconnectivity to bring good ridership.

Anil Galgali a well-known activist said, "The Metro should not become just a joyrider like Monorail.

MMRDA and MMMOCL should take initiatives to improve the footfall by connecting it with the railway station. Otherwise, the intention to construct metro so to decongest road and existing railway will fail."

Whereas a citizen named Advocate Superman Bhimani expressed that people have really suffered during the construction of the metro in Mumbai. "I have been using the WEH and spend hours in mt vehicle due to this metro work. People will travel in metro and the footfall will increase gradually but MRDA should also focus on easy connectivity to the public through which it can reach metro stations," he said.

According to the MMMOCL, the ridership will increase once the remaining phase 2 is also opened to the public further connecting Metro Line One that runs between Versova and Ghatkopar and to the suburban railway.

As this remaining 12 km stretch is targeted to be open before August 15 and has 4 months' time the current technical glitches that it is facing will be resolved by then.

The commuters have to pay Rs 10 to travel for a 3 km journey in this new metro and the fare goes up to Rs 50.

Meanwhile, the MMMOCL is also targeting to earn Rs 100 crore revenue through the non-fare box to keep fare rates at check by renting out commercial space at stations and giving out branding rights, and station naming rights among others.

There is a total of 30 stations on Metro Line 2A&7. Phase 1 comprises 18 stations between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey.

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported how MMMOCL is carrying out meetings with the train manufacturers and other system providers to resolve the current technical issues that they are facing while running the 11 rakes. At present with 8 rakes the metro operations are ongoing and one is on standby mode. The remaining two are under intensive testing said MMMOCL.

