Mumbai: Metro Line 2A and 7 trial run to begin from May 31

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has completed the overhead line electrification work on the 20 kilometre trial run section between Charkop Depot and Aarey Station on Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) today. With this, the trial run on the said stretch will begin from May 31 onward.

MMRDA, through its official Twitter handle, shared details about the development. It tweeted, "The Line 2A trial section from Dahisar to Kamraj Nagar and up to the depot loop line has been energised at 25KV today. Trials will start on May 31 from Charkop Depot to Aarey as OHE of Line 7 has also been successfully energised."

The first ‘made in India' Metro rake manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) will be used to carry out the trial runs. For the electrification of the overhead line, a Catenary Maintenance Vehicle (CMV) delivered by BEML was used. This vehicle is meant for periodic inspection, patrolling and maintenance of the overhead equipment. Once both the lines are completely operational, this CMV will be used to attend to sites where the equipment has broken down if any, and will assist with erecting and restoring damaged catenary and contact wires. The CMV comes with a lifting platform and crane with an interchange basket.

Reportedly, the chief electrical inspector to the Government of India has approved the OHE electrification on the trial stretch, which was a major breakthrough, especially amidst the pandemic.