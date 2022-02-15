Mumbai: Metro Line 2A and 7 likely to become operational by March

Mumbaikars are likely to be relieved of traffic jams soon as 'Metro 2A' (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and 'Metro 7' (Dahisar East to Andheri East) routes are expected to open for passengers by March, reports from ABP Majha stated.

After the safety test of the metro tracks is completed, the service will be operational, the report said.

The services will help reduce traffic congestion by at least 10 to 15 percent. Moreover, congestion in local trains is also expected to decrease.

The other corridors which MMRDA is constructing are Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale), Metro Line 4 & 4A (Wadala-Kasarvadavali--Gaimukh), Metro Line 5 (Thane to Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli), and Metro Line 9 (Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander).

The civil works of all these metro lines have already begun and are expected to be ready by 2022-2024, according to the MMRDA.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has also initiated the process for depot proposed at the new location at Rai Murdhe in Bhayandar for Metro Line 7, 7A and 9.

Earlier, the depot of only Line 7 was proposed on Airports Authority of India (AAI) land at Dahisar. The official informed, "A letter of land acquisition has been sent to the collector. Their office will do the land acquisition and MMRDA will pay the compensation since it is privately owned land. Once it is done, the other works for depot construction can be initiated."

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 02:24 PM IST