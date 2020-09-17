Mumbai Metro construction: Two stations deleted from Line 2B

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) carrying out the Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) has deleted two stations out of the proposed 22 stations on this alignment. The two deleted stations are --MMRDA station and Kurla West (Kurla terminal station).

According to the officials the reason for omission of these two stations is, the proposed MMRDA metro station at BKC Road was overlapping with the Kalanagar flyover solid ramp. Further, RHS footpath station would have to be shifted towards RBI and ITO in straight portion after family court junction. This would have overlapped with ITO station and so it is shifted by 220 metres towards family court junction. While for the Kurla Terminal station (adjacent to Kurla main line, on west side) the distance between SG Barve marg metro station and Kurla Terminal was just 474 metres. Besides this, other hurdles are height restriction due to funnel zone, SCLR RoB and permanent structures on other side (infringing with SCLR RoB), providing no proper access to commuters.

RTI Activist Anil Galgali who drew attention on this subject has raised objection over omission of Kurla Terminal metro station. He said, "Metro line 2B will provide connectivity to western and central suburb commuters once ready and therefore Kurla Terminal station is essential for the convenience of commuters travelling on both the lines besides it will also provide easy connectivity to travellers getting down at Kurla terminus Railway station. Why MMRDA before taking this decision has not invited suggestions and objections from people. Metro is a public project and their voice should be considered first."