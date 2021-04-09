Mumbai: Metro 3 to gobble up forest land in BKC and Dharavi

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), in a public notice issued on April 8, has said that 0.91 hectares of forest land in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and 0.34 hectares in Dharavi were to be diverted to it for the Metro 3 project. The diversion has been effected subject to the terms and conditions in the first and the second stages of forest clearance for the BKC and Dharavi metro stations.

The notice, issued by MMRC executive director (planning) R Ramana said, “This is to notify that the Government of Maharashtra has issued an order No FLD 1116/CR-268/F 10 and order No FLD 1116/C R 270/F dated March 23, 2021 directing that the forest land area of 0.91 hectare of BKC and 0.34 hectare of Dharavi to be diverted to the user agency - MMRC. The diversion has been effected subject to the conditions mentioned in the first stage forest clearance and second stage forest clearance for BKC and Dharavi Metro Station. As per the directives of the government order, copies of first and second stage forest clearances granted to BKC and Dharavi metro stations are hereby published.’’

A state urban development officer said the MMRC notice has been as per the necessary approvals.