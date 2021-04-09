Mumbai: Metro 3 to gobble up forest land in BKC and Dharavi

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), in a public notice issued on April 8, has said that 0.91 hectares of forest land in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and 0.34 hectares in Dharavi were to be diverted to it for the Metro 3 project. The diversion has been effected subject to the terms and conditions in the first and the second stages of forest clearance for the BKC and Dharavi metro stations.
The notice, issued by MMRC executive director (planning) R Ramana said, “This is to notify that the Government of Maharashtra has issued an order No FLD 1116/CR-268/F 10 and order No FLD 1116/C R 270/F dated March 23, 2021 directing that the forest land area of 0.91 hectare of BKC and 0.34 hectare of Dharavi to be diverted to the user agency - MMRC. The diversion has been effected subject to the conditions mentioned in the first stage forest clearance and second stage forest clearance for BKC and Dharavi Metro Station. As per the directives of the government order, copies of first and second stage forest clearances granted to BKC and Dharavi metro stations are hereby published.’’
A state urban development officer said the MMRC notice has been as per the necessary approvals.
The MMRC notice comes at a time when the Centre and the state government are currently engaged in a dispute over the ownership of 102 acres of land at Kanjurmarg for the Metro 3 carshed. Already, the state government, under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, has reserved the land exclusively for metro rail projects.
However, the MMRC move may trigger protests from environment conservationists, who have said the ‘forest-eating monster is at it again, with three times the environmental destruction’.
The pre-dawn axing of over 2,000 trees in Aarey Colony in October 2019 for the construction of a carshed in the tenure of the previous BJP-led government had sparked a major controversy. After the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government took over in November 2019, the car depot project was scrapped and 800 acres of Aarey was declared as forest land.
Green activist Zoru Bhathena told The Free Press Journal, “It is shocking to see that the Metro 3 project continues to destroy our natural surroundings, even four years after the work has started. The hype that this will be an environmentally conscious project remains just that. Only hype.”
He said that Mumbai needs a Metro and its environment, both. “Mumbai must never have to choose one over the other. Unfortunately, this Metro 3 project is an extremely badly planned project with zero thought for the environment. Mumbai will suffer for decades to come, thanks to just this one badly planned project,” he noted.
