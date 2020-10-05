Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC achieves 32nd breakthrough at Dadar metro station

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), today, achieved 32nd breakthrough of the 1.10-km long tunnel from Siddhivinayak north shaft to Dadar Metro Station in the presence of Mr Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, Advocate General of Maharashtra. He said, "I appreciate that a monumental task is being completed while causing as little inconvenience to the public as possible. This line will be an important addition to the public transport infrastructure and a boon to Mumbaikars".

The Herrenknecht made Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Krishna-2, equipped with Earth Pressure Balance technology, was lowered on December 16, 2019, and has completed the upline stretch in 295 days using 791 rings.

