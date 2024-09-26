 Mumbai Metro 2A & 7 Connecting Andheri To Dahisar Records Highest 2,87,073 Daily Ridership
In a significant achievement for Mumbai Metro, the 2A & 7 Lines Connecting Andheri to Dahisar have surpassed its highest daily ridership, reaching 2,87,073 passengers. The Maha Mumbai Metro remained Mumbaikars' steadfast companion amid heavy rainfall, the MMOCL said.

Devashri Bhujbal

Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Mumbai Metro | File

Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall, the Mumbai Metro had an significant achievement. The Metro 2A and 7 Lines connecting Andheri to Dahisar surpassed highest daily ridership, reaching to 2,87,073 number of passengers the Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Limited (MMOCL) informed on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to share that Maha Mumbai Metro has proudly surpassed highest daily ridership, reaching an incredible 2,87,073 passengers on Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7! Even amidst heavy rain, Maha Mumbai Metro remained your steadfast companion, ensuring seamless journeys for all." the MMOCL posted on its official X handle.

MMOCL also said that it operated two extra services one each from Gundavali & Andheri West, whereas, Monorail operated six services to accommodate and effectively manage the surge in ridership.

Mumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership
However, the activist continue to highlight that the ridership of Mumbai Metro is at least 50 per cent less than planned and expected by the authorities.

In August this year, Mumbai's first Metro line- the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova route achieved a record of carrying more thann 500,000 commuters in a single day. On August 13, 2024, Mumbai Metro One carried 500,385 commuters, surpassing the pre-covid ridership, the authorities informed.

Video: Watch First Inside Visuals Of Mumbai Metro 3's Aarey Colony To BKC Line To Be Inaugurated...
"This is the first time ridership of Mumbai Metro One has crossed milestone figure of 500,000 without impact of external factors. There is only one occasion when ridership of Mumbai Metro One had crossed 5 lakh when BEST buses went on strike for 9 days (8 January to 16 January 2019)", the Metro One had said in its press statement.

