Mumbai: Metro 1 bans use of single-use plastic on its premises

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro One, operated by Reliance Infrastructure, has completely eliminated single-use plastic on its premises, supporting the plastic ban. The move was made after the department of environment and the state government issued directives, asking metro authorities to immediately implement the ban.

According to Metro One, they had already communicated with the food and beverage(F&B) kiosks and retail outlets at all 12 metro stations on the enforcement of the plastic ban and suggested alternatives. As a result, all their business partners had already moved to other options, such as paper cups, cloth and paper bags. The ban on plastic was implemented on October 1.

An MMOPL spokesperson commented: “Mumbai Metro One is fully devoted to its green promise and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. We are committed to comply with such environment-friendly initiatives. It will be our endeavour that all the kiosks at the metro stations comply with the new regulation. We take this opportunity to urge our commuters to stop use of one-time plastic.”