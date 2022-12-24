MUMBAI | METER RECALIBRATION: Errant drivers to face daily fines, may lose permits

Picture for representation

Taxis and auto-rickshaws will face a daily fine of Rs50 and their permits may even be suspended if they fail to recalibrate their meters as per the new fare structure by Jan 15, 2023, the transport department announced earlier this week. The fine will be levied when the vehicle is brought to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for meter recalibration. Till Dec 20, only 38.20% of taxis and 58.30% of autos-rickshaws in the city had updated their meters.

As per directions issued by the transport department, taxi / auto-rickshaw drivers will not be allowed to use the tariff card and will have to charge old fares, as per what the meter indicates, after the deadline.

According to data released by the transport department on Wednesday (Dec 21), out of the total 43,031 taxis registered with the Mumbai RTO, the meters of only 16,436 have been recalibrated so far, with 26,000 pending.

However, AL Quadros, General Secretary of the Mumbai Taximen's Union, did not agree with the data provided by the RTO. “Of the 43,031 taxis registered, hardly 25,000 are playing on roads, with the rest being non-operational due to various reasons,” he said, adding that the meters of around 10,000 taxis plying in the city are yet to be recalibrated.

Similarly, the meters of nearly 48% of auto-rickshaws plying in suburban areas of the city still need to be re-calibrated. According to data provided by the transport department, meters of 31.05% of autos registered with Andheri RTO are still not recalibrated. Similarly, the meters of 49% of auto-rickshaws registered with Wadala RTO and 44.04% registered with Borivali RTO need to be recalibrated.