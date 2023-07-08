Mumbai: Mentally Unstable Stalker Arrested For Molesting Woman At Borivali Station

Representative Image |

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) has apprehended a man for stalking and outraging the modesty of a 28-year-old woman at Borivali station. The accused, who claimed himself as mentally ill, repeatedly followed the woman at Borivali station on Wednesday night, inquiring if her name is Rekha.

Frustrated by the individual's behavior, the woman filed a case under Section 354D, following which the police apprehended the accused and presented him before the court, which ordered his judicial custody. According to sources, the accused has no fixed residence and exhibited signs of mental illness during the preliminary investigation.