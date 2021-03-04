Mumbai: Mentally unstable man jumps on train roof, held

A mentally unstable man jumped onto the platform's roof at Govandi station and later with the railway police behind him, he jumped on the Panvel bound train's roof.

The train moved to Mankhurd all the way while he was sitting on the train's roof above which 25000 volt OHE cables pass. Later he jumped onto the platform, chased by the police, he then boarded a CSMT bound train from Mankhurd.

Finally, he was caught at Govandi station and railway police registered a complaint. Due to this incident trains running towards CSMT and Panvel got delayed by 10-15 minutes. The incident happened at 9.35 pm at Govandi.