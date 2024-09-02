Mumbai: Members Of The House Of Councillors Of Japan Visit BKC Station

Members of the House of Councillors of Japan visits BKC station of Metro Line-3 | FPJ

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) organised a site visit at BKC Station of Metro Line-3 for Members of the House of Councillors of Japan on Sunday. The Members of the House of Councillors of Japan, Kazuhiko AokI, Taiga Ishikawa, Kaneshige Wakamatsu and senior representatives from the National Diet of Japan, the Embassy of Japan, and Consulate-General of Japan in Mumbai and JICA India were present during their visit.

The delegation was briefed about the project, progress, construction challenges and how Metro Line-3 will emerge as a game changer for India's commercial capital by connecting the unconnected parts of the city and will also help to ease the transportation woes and benefit Mumbaikars at large. The members then took a train ride from BKC to Marol Naka station of Metro Line-3 as a part of their visit.

Members of the House of Councillors of Japan visits BKC station of Metro Line-3 | FPJ

Members of the House of Councillors of Japan visits BKC station of Metro Line-3 | FPJ

Read Also Mumbai News: MMRC Presents Metro Line 3 Case Studies At World Tunnel Congress 2024 In China

The delegation expressed satisfaction over the progress so far and appreciated that the Official Development Assistance (ODA) has been gainfully utilized by MMRC as Metro Line-3 will help increase mobility and grant easy access to slum areas as well as ease the transportation woes and change the way Mumbaikars travel.

The Government of Japan provided ODA in the form of JICA loan amounting to Rs. 21, 280 Cr. (57.09% of project cost). The project is in the final stages of commissioning of Phase-I from Aarey to BKC. The underground metro line spans across 27 stations from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade stations and passes through prominent locations in the city like BKC, Airport Terminal-1 & Terminal-2, Worli, Dadar, Siddhivinayak, CSMT, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk and Vidhan Bhavan.