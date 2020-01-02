Mumbai: Mega Block on Mainline and Harbour line on January 5

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Main line and Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on 05.01.2020

MULUND-MATUNGA UP FAST LINE FROM 11.30 AM TO 4.00 PM

All Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.39 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations halting at all stations up to Parel and further re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule. Dn fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.25 am to 3.21 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All slow line services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 6.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule. All Mail / Express trains arriving Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during the block period will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule. Short Termination:50104 Ratnagiri – Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva Jn. and 50103 Dadar – Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Jn.

Special suburban service will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of 50103 which will depart from Dadar at 3.40 pm, Thane at 4.06 pm and arrive Diva at 4.18 pm.

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS – CHUNABHATTI /BANDRADN HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.40 AM TO 4.10 PM &CHUNABHATTI / BANDRA - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUSUP HARBOUR LINE FROM 11.10 AM TO 3.40 PM Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended. However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period. Due to these blocks, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling.

They are also requested to avoid travelling on foot board, roof top of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains.These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.