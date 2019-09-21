Mumbai: Mega block on CR, jumbo block on WR

Mumbai: In order to carry out maintenance work, the Central Railway(CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on its Main and Harbour lines on Sunday. The block will be operated between Mulund and Matunga railway stations on the Main line, while there will be no slow and fast services between Panvel and Vashi. There will be a jumbo block on Western Railway (WR).

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR said, “All Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.37am to 3.06pm will be diverted on the Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations, halting at all stations up to Parel and further re-diverted to the fast line and will arrive at their destination 20 minutes behind schedule.”

“Fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.05am to 3.22pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations, in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at their destination 20 minutes behind schedule,” informed Sutar. All slow line services leaving and arriving at CSMT between 11am and 6pm will arrive at their destination 10 minutes behind schedule. However, all mail/express trains arriving at Dadar and CSMT during the block period will be diverted to the Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive at their destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Short Termination:

Train No. 50104 Ratnagiri–Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva Junction and train no. 50103 Dadar–Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Junction. Special suburban services will be run from Dadar to Diva, for passengers of train no. 50103 which will depart from Dadar at 3.40pm, reach Thane at 4.06pm and arrive Diva at 4.13pm.

On Harbour Line, the block will be taken between 11.10am to 3.40pm between Kurla-Vashi on both fast and slow corridor. However, However, special trains will be run on the CSMT-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel sections during the block. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour/Main lines from 10am to 4.30pm.

“Down Harbour line services leaving CSMT between 10.34am and 3.08pm for Vashi/Belapur/Panvel and Up harbour line services leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21am to 3pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar. WR to operate jumbo block between Mumbai Central and Matunga Rd stations

Meanwhile, WR will operate a four-hour long jumbo block from 10.35am to 2.35pm on Sunday on slow line between Mumbai Central and Matunga Rd stations for maintenance of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. During the block period, suburban services will run on slow lines between Santacruz and Mumbai Central stations. Some suburban services will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information is available with the concerned station masters. Passengers are requested to make note of the above arrangements.