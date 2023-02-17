Mumbai: Mega Block on Central and Harbour line on Sunday, Feb 19; check details

Photo: Representative Image

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 19.2.2023.

𝗩𝗶𝗱𝘆𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗿-𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟲𝘁𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟭.𝟬𝟬 𝗮𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝟯.𝟯𝟬 𝗽𝗺

Dn and Up mail / express trains leaving/arriving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus during the block period will be diverted on Dn/Up fast line between Thane and Vidyavihar and will be handed over/arrive destination 10 to 15 mins behind schedule.

𝗖𝗵𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗷𝗶 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗷 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 – 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗵𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶 / 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮 𝗗𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟭.𝟰𝟬 𝗮𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝟰.𝟰𝟬 𝗽𝗺

𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗵𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶 / 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮- 𝗖𝗵𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗷𝗶 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗷 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗨𝗽 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟭.𝟭𝟬 𝗮𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝟰.𝟭𝟬 𝗽𝗺

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

The central railway requested passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure upgrade block.

