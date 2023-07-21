Mumbai Mega Block: Central Railway's Suburban Services to be Affected on July 23 for Maintenance Works |

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, July 23rd.

This Mega Block includes the Matunga-Mulund Up and Dn fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

Routes to be affected

During the block, Dn fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted to the Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations. These trains will halt as per their respective scheduled halts, and fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted to the Dn fast line, arriving at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Similarly, Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted to the Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga, halting as per their scheduled stops. These trains will then be re-diverted to the Up fast line and arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

The Mega Block will also affect the Panvel-Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line).

During this period, Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Additionally, Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will also be cancelled.

However, special suburban trains will run on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Suburban services between Belapur-Kharkopar and Nerul-Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.