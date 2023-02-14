Mumbai: Meenakshi Lekhi attends RSM 2023, says, 'Will do everything to provide Indian culture global exposure'

ANI Photo

On the fourth day of the 2023 edition of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav held in Azad Maidan in Mumbai, the Minister of State Culture and External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi attended the event and interacted with the craftsmen and artists at the venue selling their wares.

The minister of state visited several stalls set up by craftsmen and artists that were selling clothing, paintings, and jewelry of their respective states. All the artists and craftsmen present at the venue were national award recipients.

She told the FPJ, " I will do everything in my power to provide this event and our Indian Culture global exposure. This will provide our artists, art, culture, and crafts with global recognition, providing a boost of morale to our talented artists. "

It is important to hold such events regularly as it sheds light on India's indigenous cultures and encourages small and local artists." She added

The minister of state later attended performances of popular Marathi vocalist Anand Bhate and Bollywood star Annu Kapoor’s performance in which he reminisced the influence of folk music on Bollywood.

The Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2023 event is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture, will continue at Azad Maidan from February 19. Every year, the ministry hosts the RSM in various states. It was held in Madhya Pradesh in 2019, and in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2022.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)