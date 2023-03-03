Mumbai: Medical teachers threaten indefinite hunger strike |

The Municipal Medical Teachers Association (MMTA) has threatened indefinite hunger strike if the circular issued by the BMC increasing the retirement age of professors and doctors from 62 to 64 years, is not withdrawn within seven days.

“This is to bring to your kind notice that there is no need to increase the retirement age of MCGM faculty beyond 62 years,” read a letter submitted to Municipal Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday by MMTA.

Dr Ravindra Deokar, President, MMTA, said there is no scarcity of medical teachers in MCGM medical institutions. This can be verified from the facts and reports of the recent LIC inspections by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). Even, the eligible faculty can be given professor (additional) posts by implementing the true time-bound scheme at the earliest which will facilitate extra PG seats abiding National Medical Commission /MUHS norms.

“There is a need to rethink the circular issued by the corporation. It looks like to favour some doctors the circular has been issued with immediate effect despite it getting rejected twice last year. So all of us met the civic chief on Friday with all details regarding the number of medical teachers at medical colleges and requested to withdraw the circular with immediate effect. Otherwise, we may need to go on hunger strike against this unjustified move. Also, we request you to expedite the process of filling of vacant posts on regular appointments. And, if anyone continuing the services due to extraordinary circumstances can be appointed on contractual basis and everyone should relinquish all,” he said.

