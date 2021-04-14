Mumbai: Medical coordinator arrested for molesting woman in quarantine centre

Mumbai: A woman was allegedly molested by a medical coordinator in an Andheri-based hotel where she was under quarantine on Monday. The accused, allegedly touched her inappropriately and demanded sexual favours after she contacted him to get out of the hotel as she was feeling better despite being COVID-19 positive. The man has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging modesty of a woman.

According to police, the woman, who had tested positive on April 7 along with her child, had been quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an Andheri-based hotel near international airport. Recently, the woman's husband and mother-in-law tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted in a hospital due to the serious condition.

Assistant Police Inspector Vaishali Chavan of MIDC police station in Andheri (E) said, "The woman tried to contact the nursing staff and doctors to release her and her child from quarantine as she was feeling better and wanted to be with her family. In a bid to get the approval, the woman called the hotel-turned-quarantine centre's medical coordinator Sarfaraz Khan." Subsequently, on April 12 Khan arrived at the hotel and knocked and started talking with the woman.

"Khan then held her hand by force, touching her inappropriately, and demanded sexual favours. The woman immediately screamed and Khan left the hotel room. She then dialled the reception and reiterated the incident, following which the hotel staff alerted the police control room," added API Chavan. A team from the MIDC police station reached the hotel and arrested Khan on Monday.

Khan, who is employed with a private doctor, was hired on contract basis by the BMC for coordinating with the patients and the medical staff lodged at the quarantine centre. Police said, Khan has been booked under relevant section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for outraging modesty of a woman and has been remanded in judicial custody.