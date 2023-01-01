Mumbai: MD worth Rs1.22 crore seized on New Year's Eve

Mumbai: On New Year's Eve, three people, including a Nigerian woman, were arrested with the alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs1.22 crore. The action was taken after a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Ghatkopar spotted two male suspects moving suspiciously near the Mahim-Sion Link Road Bridge.

Both of them were questioned after being taken into custody. Their frisking led to the discovery of MD weighing 150 gm and worth Rs30 lakh. The duo revealed that they had procured the contraband from a Nigerian woman living in Virar. Subsequently, the cops caught the woman and discovered 460 gm MD worth Rs92 lakh in her possession. They confessed that they were peddling drugs for the past several months.

The trio was presented in the court which sent them into police custody till Jan 4.