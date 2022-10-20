Mumbai: MD worth Rs 60 lakh recovered from two places, 3 held

e-Paper Get App
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Representative Photo
The city police have seized mephedrone (MD) worth Rs60 lakh during raids conducted at two places, and arrested three people. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch conducted the operation.

The first raid was conducted in Kurla on Monday, where the driver was caught by the ANC’s Azad Maidan unit with drugs valued at around Rs42 lakh.

In the second operation, the Ghatkopar unit nabbed two persons from Dongri, including one residing in a high-rise in south Mumbai on Tuesday

