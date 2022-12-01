e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: MD worth Rs 11 lakh seized in Goregaon

Officials dressed as civilians laid a trap at the location to nab the suspect who reached the spot with a black plastic bag.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Anti narcotics cell has arrested one and recoveres mephedrone MD worth Rs 43 lakh from Bandra. |
The Mumbai police have arrested a drug peddler from Goregaon and seized MD worth Rs 11 lakh from his possession. According to the police, they received a tip-off regarding a drug peddler who would be coming to Santosh Nagar in Goregaon to sell the contraband on Tuesday.

Officials dressed as civilians laid a trap at the location to nab the suspect, who reached the spot with a black plastic bag. His behavior seemed suspicious, and officials had to corner and nab him to prevent him from fleeing.

A total of 55 grams of MD—a hallucinogenic and stimulant drug commonly known as ecstasy or meow meow – was seized from his possession. Earlier on Saturday, the Dindoshi police arrested a drug peddler and seized MD worth Rs 20 lakh from the same location.

