Mumbai: MCOCA slapped against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala in one more offence

The Mumbai crime branch on Thursday slapped stringent MCOCA act against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala and police informer Salim Penwala alias Maharaj in a recently registered alleged threatening and extortion case. There are 10t cases registered against Lakdawala in which the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been imposed while in 5 of them Maharaj is a co-accused.

Following the MCOCA was imposed, the two which were already in the custody of AEC were produced before the MCOCA court on Thursday which remanded them police custody till January 7. the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) investigating the case took their custody on December 23.

Recently an offence of extortion had been registered against Lakdawala and others for allegedly threatening a businessman for extortion of ₹5 lakh. The offence was registered at the D N Nagar police station and the investigation was transferred to AEC.

The complainant who is a partner in a company that supplies equipments for Bollywood film shootings claimed, in June 2019 he received a call from an international number and a person claimed to be Lakdawala threatened him with dire consequences. He allegedly demanded ₹ 5 crore extortion if the businessman wanted to run his business smoothly. The complainant apparently locked in a dispute with his partners in the company, said police.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:02 PM IST