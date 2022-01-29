Mumbai: MCOCA invoked against gang in Chembur; gang leader among 2 held

The Chembur Police have imposed the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against a gang terrorising the residents of Chembur and have made two arrests, including the leader of the gang, Prem alias Chhotu Suresh Ulendla on Friday. The gang was accused of assaulting a man with paver blocks, iron rods, stabbing him with a sharp weapon, making an attempt on his life.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ulendla and another gang member, Vivek Yashwant Bondre alias Butter, while the others are still at large. The incident occurred on January 8, when the complainant was on his way to work at Red Spice Restaurant in Chembur when the accused gang members intercepted and attacked him.

While the complainant reported the matter, the probe revealed that the gang leader Ulendla had over 30 cases of extortion, rape, theft, attempt to murder, deterring a public servant on duty and attacking them, house break-ins, in the past 10 years, in an attempt to spread the terror of the gang in the vicinity. Acting on this information, the senior inspector of Chembur police station drew a proposal to invoke the stringent MCOCA against the gang, which was approved on Friday, following which the two arrests were made.

This is the third case in 2022, wherein the stringent MCOCA was invoked in Zone 6 of the Mumbai Police, wherein the first two were at RCF and Mankhurd police stations respectively. Nine members of these three gangs are currently incarcerated, and such actions will be continued to maintain peace among the citizens, said police.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:46 PM IST