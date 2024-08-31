Mumbai: MCOCA Court Acquits 4 Accused Of Extortion In Kandivali Due To Lack Of Evidence | Representational Image

The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Friday acquitted four men who had been booked for running a gang in Kandivali that threatened and extorted money from hawkers, shopkeepers, and food stall owners in Irani Wadi in 2019. The acquittal was due to a lack of corroborative evidence.

According to the prosecution, the four accused – Ramsamuj alias Tantan Ramgati Kewat, 36, Jaiprakash alias Pakya Mahavir Yadav, 32, Rajesh alias Raka Rupnarayan Bharadwaj, 34, and Nilesh Rammilan Yadav, 30 – had formed a gang involved in extortion in the Irani Wadi area.

On July 4, 2019, an employee of a food stall witnessed the group threatening and demanding money from locals at around 8.30pm. When the employee tried to hide, the accused caught and assaulted him, snatching Rs5,500 from him and warning him not to report the incident to the police. Despite the threats, the man lodged a complaint with the Kandivali police station.

+The police arrested Kewat, Jaiprakash, and Bharadwaj on July 19, 2019, while Yadav was apprehended on September 10, 2019. Given their criminal history and the nature of the gang’s activities, the police invoked MCOCA charges against them. All four remained in prison until their acquittal on Friday.

The court acquitted them after finding contradictions in the testimony of the victim and eyewitnesses, which failed to corroborate the charges. Additionally, the court stated that since the offence could not be proven, the MCOCA charges did not hold.