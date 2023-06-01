Mumbai: MBRRB and MHADA put 15 SoBo buildings under dangerous category this year

Representative image | FPJ

An annual pre-monsoon survey of old and dilapidated cessed buildings in Mumbai city has found 15 structures in dangerous condition.These buildings are under the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Residents have been shifted to new building

Of the 15 buildings listed, seven have been carried forward from last year’s list of dilapidated and dangerous structures.“There are a total of 545 tenants, of which 424 are residential and 121 are non-residential in these dangerous cessed buildings,” an official said. As per action taken by MBRRB, 155 residential tenants have made alternative arrangements for their accommodation. Another set of 21 residents has been shifted to the government’s transit camp.

Eviction notice sent to remaining tenants

The remaining tenants have been served eviction notices.“Since 222 residential tenants have to be accommodated in transit camps, we are in the process of arranging their alternative accommodations,” the official said.Usually, during monsoon, Mumbai witnesses a spate of building collapses. Some of these buildings are 70-80 years old.

