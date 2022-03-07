Mumbai: MbPT's marina project at Bhaucha Dhakka in cold storage box from past 3 yrs

Even after three years since the work began, the much-awaited marina project at Prince’s Dock near Passenger Terminal at Bhaucha Dhakka in Mumbai is yet to take shape. The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) which is the project implementing authority its Chairman Rajiv Jalota said, "We haven't decided the expected response from bidders. Therefore, we are reworking the proposed plan. Making it more viable."

The Free Press Journal had reported last year global tender was floated by the MbPT.

As per the proposed plan, the marina can park 300 yachts at a time. The project will be continued to be carried out on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Moreover, the interested and selected firm will also get a concession period of 50 years, including three years for marina construction. It means, the operator will have the right to advertise, rent the space and conduct tourism-related activities on a profit-sharing basis with the port authority, explained the official.

The development of the marina is one of the several projects envisaged on the Eastern Water Front. The yachts and boats registered with Mumbai Port Trust and currently parked near the Gateway of India will be provided with "a new parking facility at the marina, Bhaucha Dhakka once it is ready, decongesting the Gateway," said the official.

