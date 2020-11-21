Mumbai: MBMC records slight rise in daily Covid case count

After 102 people tested positive for the Covid -19 infection in four days from 14 to 17 November, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recorded 171 more cases in the past three days marking a slight increase in the number of positive cases in the twin-city.

71 people tested positive for the infection on Friday.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 23,594, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 22,319 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city.

While the recovery rate has improved further to 94.60 percent, the active number of cases is now limited to 525 which works out to just 2.23 percent of the total caseload. However, despite a significant dip in new cases, coupled by better recoveries, the case fatality rate CFR) continues to hover above 3.18 percent which remains a serious cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll had mounted to 750 till Friday night.

As per MBMC records 82,223 people were under observation, even as a total of 1,14, 830 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 90,625 tested negative, 23,594 positive even as reports Friday were un-linked and 18 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 46 positive cases followed by 14 and 11 from the west and east side of Bhayandar. MBMC’s health department has conducted around 3,575 swab tests in the past one week.