Mumbai: MBMC chief pays surprise visit to playground in Bhayandar; space under consideration for setting up full-fledged cricket stadium under MCA

After paying surprise visits to libraries, public toilets and schools, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief - Dilip Dhole dropped in at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Municipal PlayGround in Bhayandar (west) on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale, municipal corporator-Daulat Gajre and garden superintendent- Hansraj Meshram.

The visit assumes significance as the ground is among three other open spaces which are being considered for setting up a full-fledged cricket stadium and training academy under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) - governing body for cricket in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts. Apart from inspecting the working of utilities like-sprinklers, land-mowers and brush cutting machines being used for the day-to-day maintenance work by the on-duty personnel, the municipal commissioner also interacted with the visitors to get an in-depth information about actual ground realities.

“The performance of the contractual agency was found to be satisfactory. Suggestions to further improve existing facilities have been noted and we will do the needful at the earliest” said Dhole. The civic administration has recently inked a two-year contract with a private agency-Nisarg Landscape for the proper upkeep and maintenance of grounds, gardens and other open spaces in the twin-city.

Notably, the MCA has sought MBMC’s nod for the allotment of Hindu Hruday Samrat Baalasaheb Thackeray Maidan admeasuring 16,200 in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east) with an assurance that it will shoulder the responsibility of managing and maintaining the ground. In reply, the MBMC added two more options in the form of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose stadium in Bhayandar admeasuring 45 acres and another plot ad-measuring 20,000 square meters in Bhayandar (east). The decision is still pending.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 08:42 PM IST