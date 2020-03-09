Mumbai: MBMC beats drums to wake up property tax defaulters

Bhayandar: Stung by the low recovery rate in terms of property tax, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by newly appointed civic chief CK Dange is geared up to initiate a series of measures to enhance collections in the twin-city.

Averaging Rs181 crore as the annual revenue generation, statistics reveal that there are a total of 3,48,477 lakh assessed (commercial, industrial and residential) properties in six designated ward of the MBMC.

Few weeks are left for the end of the current fiscal. The MBMC has, so far, managed to net around Rs121 crore, which averages 67 per cent of its recovery target.

The tax department has identified 899 defaulters having an outstanding of more than Rs 1 lakh and owe the MBMC a total amounting to Rs 24 crore. In a multi-pronged strategy, the MBMC will display the names of major defaulters at prominent locations across the twin-city apart from disconnecting water lines and uploading the list of such names on its official web portal.