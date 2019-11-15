Mumbai: Mayoral poll to be engaging affair

Mumbai: The mayor's post is reserved for the open category this time. However, the mayoral election, scheduled for November 22, is going to be interesting for another reason: allies BJP and Shiv Sena are at loggerheads.

With the last date for filing nomination being November 18, all eyes are on BJP as to what stand it's going to take considering it didn't field a mayoral candidate from among its 83 corporators last time.

While Shiv Sena has 94 corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BJP boasts of 83, Congress 29 and NCP 8.

Probable candidates for the mayor's post are Chairman of the Standing Committee Yashwant Jadhav (Shiv Sena), Leader of House Vishakha Raut (Raut was Mayor of Mumbai in 1997-98. She was also an Sena MLA. In 2017, she was asked to contest for the corporation election from Dadar, and she won the seat.

Sena's Mangesh Satamkar, former chairman of the Education Committee in BMC, is also a face that could be fielded for the election. The other two Sena candidates could be Ashish Chemburkar, former BEST Committee chairman and Kishori Pednekar, the women's wing chief.