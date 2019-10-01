Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar likely to contest Maharashtra assembly elections from Bandra East: Report

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena is leaving no stones unturned to win the polls with a big margin and keep a upper hand in BJP-Sena alliance. Now reports have surfaced saying that, Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Vishwanath Mahadeshwar is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Bandra East constituency.

According to the Indian Express, Sena leaders in the BMC said he was asked by senior party leaders to be ready for the Assembly elections since the last year and was told to work on the ground. While the official announcement is yet to be made, people close to Mahadeshwar said he will be soon handed over an AB form to file his nomination.

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar is a corporator from Santacruz East and on the other hand the Bandra East seat is held by the Sena’s Trupti Sawant, wife of the late Bala Sawant. Sources told the Indian Express that Mahadeshwar, who has been Sena loyalist for 34 years, is close to Shiv Sena's MLC Anil Parab.