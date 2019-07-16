Mumbai: Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar gets challan for no-parking

Mumbai: The first citizen, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, has been challaned for violating BMC’s non-parking zone norms. In a brazen breach, Mahadeshwar’s car was found to be parked right beneath a no-parking sign outside Malwani Aaswad hotel in Andheri on Saturday. The Traffic Police lost no time in taking action against the official vehicle.

The mayor defended himself, saying his car had not been parked there, but had briefly halted for him to step out. “No rules were broken and if any e-challan is sent, I shall pay it,” he said.The Nationalist Congress Party state president Jayant Patil demanded that the mayor be slapped with Rs 10,000 fine, saying all are equal in the eyes of the law.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been imposing hefty fines on motorists for parking their vehicles in no-parking zones since July 7. The penalties range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,300 for two-wheelers and Rs 15,000 to Rs 23,250 for heavy vehicles.

According to this new rule, which came into effect a few days ago, vehicles parked within a 500-metre radius of public parking lots will attract penalties, ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000. Further, the illegally parked vehicle will be towed at the owner’s cost and late payments will attract a ‘late fee’.

Citizens find the new norms irksome; it is contended that the fines are exorbitant and there are not enough parking zones available in the city and those available are not conveniently located.