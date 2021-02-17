Mumbai: Mayor takes 'local' way to urge Mumbaikars to adhere to COVID norms

At a time when the Mumbaikars are fearing imposition of yet another lockdown amid a rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar travelled in Mumbai local train on Wednesday, requesting passengers to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Pednekar boarded the 11:55 am train from Byculla, where she resides , to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Throughout the journey, Pednekar urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols and wear mask properly.

“While most of the people were wearing their masks, some were wearing it only till their chin level, Mayor requested the commuters to wear mask, as they are putting the risk of other people at risk,” stated a civic official close to Pednekar who was present in the journey.

Upon reaching CSMT, Pednekar interacted with the daily passengers and assured them, that there will not be any lockdown if the Mumbaikars followed the COVID-19 protocols strictly. Earlier on Wednesday, Pednekar told FPJ that the spike coronavirus cases in Mumbai is not very serious and it could be easily controlled if the people adhere to the norms.

“Mumbaikars have been cooperative throughout the battle against pandemic, we are only urging them to resist for few more days,” stated the mayor.

At the CSMT, the mayor interacted with the hawkers and retailers, following which she took the 12:40 Harbour Line train from CSMT to Santacruz. The official stated, at the station, the mayor saw a few hawkers without masks whom she later approached and requested wear masks.

“Throughout the train journey, the mayor changed carriages so that she can reach out to more people at a time,” said the official.

"She told them ten per cent of passengers without masks could pose a risk to the remaining 90 per cent passengers who use face coverings in public places," he added.

Meanwhile at Santacruz, the mayor raided a hotel where a number of passengers, who have returned from Gulf countries were quarantined as part of the civic body's protocol, the official said.

The mayor found four passengers, who were on the list of quarantined passengers, were missing from the hotel.

“The mayor directed the authorities concerned to file a police complaint against the missing passengers and the hotel,” the official said.

Between February 1 and 15 the BMC marshals jointly with railway authorities have busted 4,500 passengers for not wearing masks. The BMC has collected Rs 30 crores in fines since April from people who were not covering their faces at public places.