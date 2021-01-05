Mumbai Mayor receives death threat, offence registered

The Azad Maidan police has registered an offence against an unknown caller after he allegedly issued death threats to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. The unidentified caller also verbally abused her on the phone, after which an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

According to the police, on December 21, Pednekar received a call from an unknown mobile number. The caller, who did not introduce himself and was speaking in Hindi, allegedly spoke with her in indecent language and also issued death threats to her. The call was received around 6pm when Pednekar was in her office in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) headquarter in Fort.

Couple of days later, the incident was reported to the Azad Maidan police station, which then registered an offence on December 31 against the caller.

"We have registered a under the IPC sections of 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 507( criminal intimidation by an anonymous Communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman),” said police on the request of anonymity.

Police, which are trying to locate the caller, are maintaining complete secrecy in the case. If the sources are to be believed, police have already traced the caller and their team has left for a neighbouring state to nab the culprit. Pednekar could not be reached for the comment.