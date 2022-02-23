Mumbai mayor Pednekar helping BJP raise Disha Salian issue: Nitesh Rane

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has criticised Mayor Kishori Pednekar over her recent visit to Disha Salian's home.

“Despite instructions from Sanjay Raut not to talk on Salian issue, Pednekar went ahead with it. She wrote a letter to the women’s commission and also met her family members with media,” Rane said.

Rane also termed Pednekar’s move as 'impatient'. "She is getting impatient perhaps due to the announcement made by Shiv Sena to not give tickets for corporators above 45 years old,” he said.

"The Salian controversy has been brought back by Shiv Sena to prevent Aditya Thackeray’s Yuva Sena from getting the centre stage in politics,” he added.

The BJP leader also thanked Pednekar and said she was helping BJP by raising the Salian issue.

Salian was a former secretary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She had committed suicide a few days before the actor committed the same act.

