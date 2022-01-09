Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits Gateway of India, advises people to wear masks, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday took to the street to warn people of the rising Covid situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra and requested them to wear masks and keep the public places less crowded as much as possible.

In a surprise visit paid by the Mumbai Mayor, she visited the most popular hangout spot Gateway of India on Sunday morning and met with the people. She inspected the area with the policemen and spoke to the people about the safety and effects of coronavirus.

Advising them to wear masks at all times, she advised that the people must abide by the rule and guidelines of Covid and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. She said that if we all follow the guidelines then we keep ourselves safe and there will be nothing to be scared of.

"Strict restrictions, SOPs can be brought in and action will be taken against those not abiding by them. I request people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, and not feel scared," Pednekar said.

As far as the lockdown situation is concerned, Pednekar earlier had said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is not in favour of lockdown and there could be a decision on seating capacity for restaurants, hotels.

“Chief Minister thinks that no lockdown should be imposed. But, people are still not serious and are not wearing masks. People must follow all COVID-19 SOPs. Today, there could be a decision on seating capacity to be allowed for restaurants, hotels,” she had said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced new Covid curbs amid rising cases in the state. The government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am and no movement will be allowed within this time except for essential purposes. The government has barred the movement of people in groups of five or more. Hotels, malls and theatres will continue until 10 pm. These restrictions and rules will come into effect from midnight on January 10.

Mumbai reported 20,318 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday. The active cases as of Saturday evening are 1,06,037.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:41 PM IST